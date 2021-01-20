Kendallville Public Library debuts new way to connect

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Public Library is offering a new way to connect with the library on its website.

The library said a chat option is now available at most times throughout the week where members of the community can talk with a library staff member. The chat feature pops up in the bottom right corner of the screen once on the library’s website.

In the chat, you can post your question and the system will alert a staff member who will respond as soon as possible. The library said that response times are usually within moments. If staff are away, a message asking you to leave your name and email address will be sent and a staff member will respond when they return.

“This is one more way the Kendallville Public Library is making it easier for everyone to access library services. Those who are on Facebook can also use Messenger to reach us! The staff are happy to help no matter how you get in touch,” the library said.