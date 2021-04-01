Kendallville Public Library creating Community Cookbook, asks for favorite recipes

Kendallville, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Public Library is asking “anyone” to submit up to three of their favorite recipes for a Community Cookbook.

“These recipes could be your own, passed down through your family, or from a favorite cookbook (please cite the cookbook),” the library said. “We encourage you to include a photo of each completed dish, or a photo of a family member preparing it.”

Recipes can be submitted through April 30 either online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or in person at the Kendallville Public Library and the Limberlost Branch.

Once recipes are collected, the library said staff will categorize the recipes received and determine which ones will be included. The final cookbook will be available at upcoming Kendallville Farmer’s Market events.