Kendallville Public Library adding saltwater fish tank

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Public library guests will soon be greeted by a 171 gallon rimless glass aquarium.

The Kendallville Public Library announced the addition on Monday, adding that the new tank will be mounted into the wall of the youth program room.

Youth Services Manager Beth Munk believes the aquarium is a great idea to the library for several reasons:

Children tend to read about things that interest them. This will open a door to a new world for many of our readers, encouraging them to learn more about our oceans, coral reefs, and the animals that call the ocean their home.

It’s another wonderful EXPERIENCE that the library offers the community. It is one that will continuously develop and create new educational experiences as we add new fish and coral.

It will spark imagination. Christopher Columbus once identified manatees as mermaids and think of all the fantasy today around mermaids. The colors/shapes/textures in a salt water reef are diverse and unique…two things that can spark a child’s imagination.

It will teach respect and appreciation for nature, living creatures, and the environment.

Aquariums are calming. This can be a stress reliever for many to just sit and watch the gentle motion of the fish and currents.

It will offer visual stimulation for infants. This is awesome for their cognitive development.

It can get toddlers on a path to learning. Talking about the aquarium can enhance their vocabulary and broaden their world, getting them ready for school.

Public library staff are also asking for donations to help fund the saltwater tank. If you would like to support this project, you can make a donation online, or send a check to the Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Avenue, Kendallville, IN 46755 with “KPL Fish Tank” in the notes. You can also toss cash into the small fish tank (without water and fish) at the KPL Main Customer Service Desk.