KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Kendallville Police Department (KPD) shared a post on Facebook warning residents about fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone pills.

According to the KPD, these pills have been discovered in several drug investigations in Kendallville and Noble County.

The KPD also said the pills were also found at two suspected drug overdose deaths in the past week.

The pills usually have an “M” imprinted on one side and the number “30” imprinted on the other side, according to the KPD.

Authorities said the pills are “extremely dangerous” and that anyone who comes across these pills should contact the police.