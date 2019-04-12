Kendallville police warn about a new phone scam

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman gave upwards of $50,000 to a caller, which turned out to be a scam. Now police are trying to warn the public so no one else becomes a victim.

Officials say Friday, a woman received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller told the victim that a vehicle involved in a crime was found near the Mexican border with that her name and social security number on a piece of paper.

The victim was told she had an arrest warrant out for her and if she wanted to protect their assets, she needed to send all of her money to a bank outside of the U.S. The caller then gave banking information to the victim so she could send the money to the fraudulent account. The scammer told her not to call police or talk to anyone after she sent the money.

Kendallville Police says this scam has popped up across the country. They also say no legitimate government agency or law enforcement officer will call any citizen demanding they send money or buy gift cards to keep from being arrested.

Officials say people should never give out personal information or send money to someone they don't know without first calling police.