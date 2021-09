The Kendallville Police Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday with a picture of this man.

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators are calling on the public to help identify a person they believe has information about someone breaking into cars in the area.

The Kendallville Police Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday with a picture of this man.

A detective told WANE 15 that the vehicle break-ins took place overnight Tuesday.

If anyone has information on who or where this person could be, contact Sgt. Handshoe at (260) 347-0654.