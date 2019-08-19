Kendallville Police searching for missing man

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kendallville have asked for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Christopher Mettler

Christopher M. Mettler, 34, was last seen “during the first week of August,” according to Kendallville Police. He could be driving a red 2006 Ford F-150 single cab pickup with Indiana plate TK567NOY.

There is a concern Mettler is not taking his prescribed medication, police said.

Mettler is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 315 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Mettler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kendallville Police Department at (260) 347-0654.