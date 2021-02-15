Kendallville Police looking for truck stolen from gas station

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy of the Kendallville Police Department Facebook page

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Police Department is asking the public to help them find a truck that was stolen at a gas station on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Kendallville Police Department Facebook page

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said the truck was stolen at an area gas station at approximately 11 a.m.

The truck is describes as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado double cab with DOT number 1342709 on each of the rear door windows, according to the post.

Officers said a person exited a black Ford truck then stole the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to contact Officer Kline at 260-347-0654 or reply to the post or private message the department on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss