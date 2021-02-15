Kendallville Police looking for truck stolen from gas station

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Police Department is asking the public to help them find a truck that was stolen at a gas station on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Kendallville Police Department Facebook page

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said the truck was stolen at an area gas station at approximately 11 a.m.

The truck is describes as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado double cab with DOT number 1342709 on each of the rear door windows, according to the post.

Officers said a person exited a black Ford truck then stole the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to contact Officer Kline at 260-347-0654 or reply to the post or private message the department on Facebook.