KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville Police K9 has unexpectedly died.

The department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that K9 Knight passed away on Sunday.

K9 Knight was assigned to East Noble Schools. He was handled by SRO Sgt. John Dixon since July 2011.

“Over Knight’s career he searched 105,000 items which resulted in numerous criminal cases,” the department wrote in the post. “Knight was loved by all who knew him. Please keep Sgt. Dixon and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”