Kendallville Police get new body cameras

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Kendallville Police have a new tool in their arsenal. Officers are now using body cameras for the first time in the department's history.

The city of Kendallville purchased body cameras for each of the 19 officers who work for the department. They started wearing them on Monday.

The city paid about 15 thousand dollars for the cameras. Storing the video will cost between four and five thousand dollars a year.

Chief of Police Rob Wiley says the body cameras will help provide additional evidence to document what happened during an arrest, traffic stop or any situation an officer might encounter. He says the recordings will also help keep officers accountable in the field.

"We want to be transparent, we want the community to feel that they certainly (can) have faith in the police department, trust them and I think this just one thing we can do that will help," said Chief Wiley.

Officers assigned to uniform patrol are required to wear the camera while they are out.

The department is holding a town hall meeting on Oct. 16 at 6pm to demonstrate how the cameras work. The meeting will be held in teh city council chambers. Residents are invited to ask questions.