Kendallville officer faces no charges in police-related shooting

Noble County, Ind. (WANE) — Noble County Prosecutor James Mowery released additional details early Friday about an officer-involved shooting which took place in Kendallville last month, saying the police department member who pulled the trigger will face no charges.

On November 22, a man was shot and taken to a hospital after an officer with the Kendallville Police Department was called to an apparent domestic situation at a mobile home park, according to Indiana State Police.

Prosecutor Mowery wrote Friday that 38-year-old Faustino Jesus Vasquez allegedly pointed a handgun at Kendallville Officer Douglas Davis. Officer Davis drew his service weapon and fired at Vasquez, striking him at least twice. Officer Davis then sought cover and called for officer support and medical assistance for Vasquez.

Officers from area police agencies arrived and, as is a proper practice in a police-related shooting according to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, the Kendallville Police Department sought the assistance of another police agency to conduct the investigation.

Upon review of the witness information, interviews, and video footage, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that it will not be filing charges against Officer Douglas Davis. The matter regarding possible charges against Mr. Vasquez remains under investigation.

The Kendallville Police Department reports that it has conducted its own internal investigation and has determined that Officer Davis did not violate any Kendallville Police Department protocols or procedures.

The matter has been, and continues to be, under investigation and review by the Indiana State Police, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.