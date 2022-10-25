KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — After finding a box of 245 letters in 2000 detailing his father’s time in the Army during World War II, Jim Swartzlander began reading and organizing the letters into a chronological report.

Now, Swartzlander plans to publicly preserve his father’s story for future generations.

Swartzlander will be hosting a video presentation, “Somewhere in World War II,” for the public Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.

The presentation will include letters from Swartzlander’s father, Guy, as well as researched maps, military documents, photographs, 8mm film, and other artifacts from Guy’s WWII experience.

The event will also allow veterans to display their memories and stories of their military service.

The Kendallville Heritage Association posted a preview of the presentation on its Facebook page Oct. 15.

An Honor Guard ceremony will be held after the presentation.