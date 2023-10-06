KENDALLVILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Apple Festival is returning to the Noble County Fairgrounds to celebrate 37 years of honoring the heritage of the town through entertainment and educational activities.

The festival began back in 1985 when four locals came together to create a festival for the small town of Kendallville. What began as a few vendors and a $5,000 budget became a $100,000 budget used to host 70,000 visitors each year.

The 37 annual festival will be no different featuring 86 different crafters, 34 different food vendors, 24 different displays of a primitive lifestyle, and 30 different antique booths. For children, there will be a Pioneer Craft Village where kids can participate in a straw maze, face painting, an obstacle course, maypole and more. There will be no admission cost to enter the festival and enjoy all things Apple!

Parking will be available on the Festival Grounds for $5 per car but it is free to park at the Fairview Plaza Parking lot, East Noble Middle School, and the corner of Marin and Rush Streets downtown. The Apple Festival will also be providing a shuttle to bus people from the farther parking spots during festival hours.

The festival will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the festival and to see a schedule of events head to Kendallville Apple Festival’s website.