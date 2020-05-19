Kendallville furniture store to close after 98 years in business

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the oldest retail businesses in Kendallville is closing its doors.

“We are just ready to retire,” President and CEO of Atz Furniture store Joe Atz said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while. COVID-19 has nothing to do with us closing but if it teaches people anything, it is to take advantage of opportunities when you have the chance. You never know what is coming around the corner. I decided to retire a couple of years ago and thought 2020 would be a good year.”

Atz Furniture has been in business since 1922. The company started in Goshen then expanded a few years later, adding a store in Kendallville, and then in Ligonier. The Kendallville location was the one remaining.

For three generations and more than 98 years in business, the store was family-owned and operated.

“My favorite part of owning the business has just been the family aspect of it,” Atz said. “My father and I worked really close together, my uncle and I, my grandfather, and I didn’t get an opportunity to work at the store at the same time. The family aspect and working with customers. We’ve got third and fourth generation customers here that have bad friends with us and we are going to miss them terribly.”

The store is currently liquidating its 15,000 square foot showroom in Kendallville. Everything in the store including living room, dining, bedroom furniture as well as grandfather clocks and accessories is marked down and on sale.

Atz believes it will take the store a few weeks before they officially close their doors.

“We are thrilled with all of our time here in Kendallville, and Ligonier and Goshen,” Atz said. “We’ve just had wonderful customer relations and the people that are going out of business sale have been terrific to our customers.”

