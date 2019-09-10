Kendallville, East Noble High School without power

Indiana Michigan Power said outages were affecting 2,300 customers, including the high school. The portion of the map in orange is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. while the red are is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. (Courtesy/Indiana Michigan Power)

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Power is reportedly out on the south side of Kendallville including East Noble High School.

The City of Kendallville put out an advisory around 1:40 p.m. saying power was out on the south side of the area including traffic lights. The city advised that all affected lights should be treated as four-way stops.