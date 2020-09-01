Kendallville book publisher closing plant, laying off 307

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville book publisher has announced plans to shutter its operations and lay off more than 300 workers.

LSC Communications has notified the state that it will close its Marion Drive facility. It will begin laying off employees starting Oct. 1 and let go “all employees” by Dec. 23.

All told, 307 workers will be impacted.

A WARN notice filed with the state Tuesday blamed “continued deterioration of market conditions” for the shut down. The Chicago-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

LSC’s Lester Drive facility, where the focus is digital production, will not be impacted, the WARN notice said.