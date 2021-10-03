Kendallville Apple Festival returns for 35th year

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Even rain could not keep Noble County from enjoying food, crafts, antiques and more at the Kendallville Apple Festival.

The Kendallville Apple Festival is back this weekend after the pandemic shut it down last year. The Festival was started 35 years ago by a small group looking to bring a harvest festival with a focus on education as well as entertainment.

Festival Coordinator Amanda Taylor said after talking with other festivals, they’re expecting to see more people than other years. Because in the past festival traffic has been a headache for the area, this year they are encouraging people to make use of the free shuttles. Festival-goers can catch the shuttle by parking at East Noble Middle School or the Rural King parking lot at Fairview Plaza. The shuttle bus will run continuously from 8:45-4:45 p.m.

“You get a lot of people trying to get in at one time and the wait time can be significant,” said Taylor. “We’ve had years where a 45-minute wait is not uncommon and we don’t love that for people. So we’ve added a third shuttle this year and a second location for pickups.”

This year 30 food vendors, 90 crafters, and 40 antique vendors were signed up to be at the festival. Plus, several apple-inspired demonstrations.

The festival continues on Sunday from 9-5p.m.