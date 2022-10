KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds.

The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats.

It’s a family-friendly event with live entertainment throughout the day and, of course, plenty of apples to go around.

Check out the festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.