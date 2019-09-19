Kelley Automotive adds Jaguar Land Rover to its stable of brands

A salesman, center, explains to customers about the new electric Jaguar I-PACE car, which display at the e-Motor show, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kelley Automotive Group will add Jaguar Land Rover to its automotive lineup in summer 2020.

The auto group said Thursday it will acquire a Jaguar Land Rover franchise. The dealership will be located at 905 Grand National Drive in the new Kelley Automall off Interstate 69 and Illinois Road, next to Menard’s.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Kelley Automotive to add Jaguar Land Rover to our growing lineup,” said Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley. “Our team has done such a great job maintaining quality of service as we have brought in new brands.”

Jaguar has manufactured luxury sedans and sports cars since 1922. Land Rover, founded in 1948, builds high-end SUVs with leading 4×4 technology.

The automakers merged in 2008.

The new dealership is expected to employ 30-40, the auto group said.