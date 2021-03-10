Keep Fort Wayne clean, green and beautiful with Great American Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that Fort Wayne has participated in for nearly 30 years. The City of Fort Wayne said this year is no different.

“It’s a time when we can show our community pride by lending a hand to clean up littered roadsides, parks, trails and river ways. A clean city makes a difference. With the help of volunteers, Fort Wayne can come together and show how much we care about our community’s neighborhoods and public spaces,” the city said.

Volunteers are invited to join this year’s Great American Cleanup on May 1. Volunteers are asked to pre-register online between Friday and April 9. The City of Fort Wayne said it will provide groups with garbage bags, gloves and T-shirts.

Staff members from the Solid Waste Department will coordinate and assign locations to ensure areas with the most need are addressed, the press release said. Groups may also pick an area of their choice if they have identified a location.

The clean-up process will begin between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 1.

For more information, please call the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department at 260-427-1345.