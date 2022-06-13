FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – HVAC and energy experts weigh in on how you can save money during the hottest sections of summer.

With the impending heat wave this weekend we talked to some experts on how to save money while cooling your house.

Tracy Warner, the communications director with Indiana Michigan Power, weighed in with a few helpful ways to keep costs and temperatures low.

Set your thermostat a little higher during the summer months. You can reduce cooling costs

by 3 to 4% for each degree of adjustment Make sure your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise in the summer, pushing the cooler air down. Move furnishings away from the floor or return air vents Change air filters regularly Make sure doors and windows are closed while the air conditioning is running

Warner says that while all of these measures can save users money, there are too many factors to calculate just how much it will save each user.