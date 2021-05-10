Kayaker wearing personal floatation device rescued after kayak capsizes in high water

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A stranded kayaker wearing his Personal Flotation Device (PFD) was rescued from the Mississinewa River by Indiana Conservation Officers Monday afternoon.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to a call from Grant County Dispatch of a stranded kayaker on the Mississinewa River who was clinging to a branch.

Conservation officers, with the assistance of the Marion Fire Department, were able to launch a boat to reach the stranded kayaker.

Responding officers report that Paul Bryant, 52, of Converse, was kayaking on the river, which is at elevated levels due to recent rains. His kayak struck an overhanging branch, causing it to capsize. Bryant, who was wearing a PFD at the time, was able to grab a branch and hold on until rescuers arrived.

Bryant was transported to shore and checked by medical personnel before being released, the DNR said.

Conservation Officers would like to remind the public of the importance of wearing a PFD and using sound discretion when deciding to launch a boat in high water.

Other responding agencies included Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department, Marion Fire, Washington TWP Fire, Van Buren Fire, and Marion General Hospital EMS.