FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit that provides children’s books to local hospitals. ‘Karts’ full of books are available at hospitals all throughout northeastern Indiana.

Executive director Krista Layman, and Kate’s mom, stopped by Studio 15 to talk about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser. See that in the interview above.

Kate’s Kart “Go Eat Ice Cream” Day is August 15th. Twelve different shops are participating.

Click here to learn more.