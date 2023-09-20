FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Kate’s Kart celebrated its 15-year anniversary by hosting “LEGO Day” at the Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Since the start of Kate’s Kart in 2008, the organization has donated over 400,000 new books to hospitalized children in northeast Indiana.

As part of “LEGO Day,” Kate’s Kart also offered children a LEGO set along with a book.

Krista Layman, executive director of Kate’s Kart, said she never imagined Kate’s Kart would last 15 years.

“When my husband, Andy, and I started Kate’s Kart, we really thought it was going to be about a six-month project,” Layman said.

Layman said the support Kate’s Kart has received over the years has been “heartwarming.”

The Don Wood Foundation also contributed to “LEGO Day.”