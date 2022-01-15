Kam “Got Snacks” Coleman headlining show at Embassy Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —A local viral TikToker turned stand-up comedian will take the stage at the Embassy Theater next month.

Kam Coleman, also known by his stage name Got Snacks, is headlining a show at the Embassy Theater on Saturday, February 12th. He’ll be joined by comedians and performers Aaron Montgomery, Alexander Eakin, Bryson Charlton, Cam Brooks, and musical guest Keristan Baker.

Coleman hopes the night will be a good one for people to laugh despite everything going on in the world.

“Right now, I think the whole world is pretty much in a lot of dark times,” said Coleman. “COVID is hitting a lot of families. It’s really close to home. It’s just a lot of darkness right now. So I feel like people are gravitating towards that laughter because like, my father always told me laughter is medicine and I feel like it can heal.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the theater’s box offices or on Ticketmaster.