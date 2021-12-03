Juveniles lead high-speed chase in DeKalb, Allen Counties

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) —Two minors were taken into custody after a police pursuit that started in DeKalb County and ended in Allen County Friday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was southbound on I-69 when they attempted to pull over a 2012 Chrysler for a minor traffic violation around 10:00 a.m. The driver refused to pull over and attempted to escape the officer at speeds over 100 mph.

The Chrysler led the pursuit off the highway at the Union Chapel Road exit, where it then crashed into the roundabout curbs and came to a stop on the southwest side of the road. The 14-year-old driver as well as one 16-year-old passenger ran from the crash site but a DeKalb County K9 unit tracked down the two teenage boys in the 13,000 block of Auburn Road.

The juveniles refused treatment for any injuries and were taken into custody.