Juvenile stabs man during altercation in SE Fort Wayne; 1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday night on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Fort Wayne police responded to the 2400 block of Ormsby Street on reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While at the hospital his injuries were downgraded to life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation reveals that prior to the stabbing, the male victim got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The girlfriend’s son, a juvenile, then stabbed the male in the back.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.