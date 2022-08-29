FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male juvenile is in critical condition, after crashing a moped on Covington Road.

According to Fort Wayne police, the moped was traveling west on Covington around 8:00 p.m. Sunday near South Hadley Road. The driver lost control and crashed, with a passenger on board.

Emergency crews treated the driver at the scene, then took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, also a male juvenile, had minor injuries. Police said neither was wearing a helmet.

Covington Road was closed between Hadley and Covington Commons Road while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.