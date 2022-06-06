HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters gathered Monday at the city hall in Hartford City, calling for “Justice for Jake and Jenson.”

A fatal crash Thursday night in Montpelier took the lives of a man and his great-grandson who were sitting on their front porch when a car crashed through the home. 46-year-old Brandi Bare, the driver of that car, was arrested and remains in the Blackford County Jail as of Monday.

Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, of Montpelier and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Blackford County Coroner. Two others – a nearly 2-year-old girl, and the father of the children, Jerod Reynolds – were air lifted to the hospital for their injuries, according to the police report.

Bare’s bond has been set at $5,000, which has not been posted yet. The families of the victims are being supported by many in the community who voiced their anger at the city hall, demanding justice.

“We’re hoping someone hears us,” says Jenson’s uncle, Braxton. “We’re hurting… it’s amazing this whole community came together… I have no words. It’s just unbelievable.”

“Where can you be safe?” one supporter added. “If you can’t be safe in your own home- or grandparents’ home… It’s going to take people like you to make a change.”

Troy Caufman, the family’s pastor, encouraged everyone to show love and support so the family is able to grieve. Caufman also said he prays justice is served and there is accountability for Bare’s actions.

“It is within this judge’s authority to make sure she doesn’t get out, and it needs to be done,” Caufman said, urging the crowd to reach out to the state representative to make change.

The city council thanked those in attendance for voicing their grievances.