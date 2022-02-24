FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a week after the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it was time for Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel to pay up.

Two weeks ago, Daniel challenged Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder to a lunch wager. If the Bengals won the big game, Ginder would owe Daniel lunch at Cincinnati-favorite Skyline Chili. If the Rams won – Daniel would owe Ginder Burger-Fi.

Both district’s had a player in the big game – Snider grad Jessie Bates for the Bengals and Homestead grad Ben Skowronek for the Rams.

After the Rams’ victory, Daniel treated Ginder to lunch at BurgerFi on Thursday afternoon. Ginder also had dessert, but with a twist. Daniel purchased funnel fries from Skyline Chili.