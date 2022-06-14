FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex.

The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.

Owner Tom Lapsley told WANE 15 that the winds “just decimated” the 72,000 square foot, 60-foot-high large dome, which is used to host soccer, softball, flag football, lacrosse, and frisbee golf play. The smaller, 38,000 square foot dome weathered the storm.

Lapsley said he was waiting on an insurance adjuster to survey the damage and determine his next move. He added: “Everyday it’s not running, it’s cutting into the revenue.”

Lapsley said programs and events would be held in the small dome, or moved to The Plex north campus in the meantime.

This is not the first time The Plex South has dealt with storm damage. During the 2012 derecho, the small dome was brought down.