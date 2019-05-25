Local News

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique serves up bubble waffle cone

Posted: May 25, 2019

Just Cream Boutique specializes in Ice Cream, but they offer a little more than the name replies. A couple weeks ago they added bubble cones to their menu! 

A bubble cone is just your regular waffle cone, with this pockets of waffle. Just Cream Boutique says this helps melt the ice cream a little, and lets the waffle cone soak up some of the ice cream.

Owner Lauren Landstoffer says this gives folks a different ice cream experience.

Just Cream Boutique opened in 2017.  They offer everything from the bubble waffle cone, sundaes, and milkshakes.The ice cream shop receives their ice cream from a Wisconsin creamery.

You can learn more about the shop by clicking here.
 

