NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Don’t dust off those swim trunks just yet.

New Haven Parks & Recreation has delayed the opening of Jury Pool. The popular pool will now open for the season on Tuesday, May 31.

No additional information was given. The parks department said “sorry for an inconvenience.”

Jury Pool was originally set to open Saturday, with 6-day weeks planned for the season.

Fort Wayne’s city pools will open for the season on Saturday, June 4.