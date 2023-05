ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Summertime fun is just around the corner with the opening of Jury Pool in New Haven.

The pool opens for the season on Saturday, June 3, weather permitting, New Haven Parks & Recreation announced. The pool will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays – Sundays, and closed Mondays.

The splash pad at New Haven Community Center Park will be activated at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, and will be on from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day.