NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Get your cannonball’s in now.

New Haven’s Jury Pool will close for the season Sunday. The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department said its staff was “heading back to school,” which forced the early closure.

“We thank all our patrons,” the parks department wrote. “It was great to be open after being closed in 2020.”

Jury Pool will be open daily from 12:30-8 p.m. through Sunday.