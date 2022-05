NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – FINALLY…it’s time to dig out the swimsuits.

The Jury Pool has passed a water test and will be open at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according New Haven – Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department officials.

Officials had planned on it being open this weekend but delayed that for unknown reasons. Monday, they announced a water test had been passed – which might explain the delay – and will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne pools will open June 4.