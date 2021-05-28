Jury Pool opening pushed until Sunday due to weather

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Swimmers in New Haven will have to wait one more day to take a dip in Jury Pool.

The New Haven Parks and Recreation said Friday the popular pool will now open Sunday due to Saturday’s weather forecast. It was set to open Saturday.

WANE 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting a dry but cool Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Jury Pool will be open 7 days a week from 12:30-8 p.m. It will be open on Memorial Day and July 4 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Jury Pool did not open in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about Jury Pool, call the New Haven park office at 749-2212 or Jury Pool at 245-0152