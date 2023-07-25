NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The sun is sparkling on pretty blue water at Jury Pool in New Haven.

Swim lessons and aquatics classes for adults are in full swing and the concession stand is an old favorite.

But this year as in years past, staffing has been an issue, according to Mike Clendenen, Superintendent of New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation.

However, that doesn’t mean his department isn’t working to fill the shifts.

Mike Clendenen, Supt of New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation

Kennedy Cain, asst. head guard at Jury Pool

Although lifeguards are usually 18 and older, the job has opened up to some high school students who can get certified at 15. With younger lifeguards, however, the labor laws also restrict the number of hours they work.

Lifeguards not only watch swimmers, but give swimming lessons, a busy activity Tuesday morning when WANE 15 stopped by.

Clendenen said Red Cross training is offered and, if a lifeguard works the entire summer, the fee, ranging from $100 to $275, is paid.

But attrition reduces staff as the summer goes along, Clendenen says. His staff has to be creative to keep the pool open. The next two weekends before the pool closes, only one pool will be open.

There are two pools at Jury – a competition pool and a leisure pool.

Attendance was about 5,000 fewer this year because the pool opened a week later than normal and the closing pool hours changed from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. This year, the pool opened the weekend after Memorial Day and will close Aug. 6, Clendenen said. Weather also affects attendance.

Clendenen thinks the upcoming heat wave will bring a lot of people poolside before kids go back to school.

The pool’s capacity is 700, and a day’s attendance has gone as high as 1,200, but that’s with people coming and going, he said. Pool capacity is based on deck space and that affects locker room space, so a pool expansion is not envisioned. The pool was built in 2011, but a pool has been there since 1969.

Swimming is an important skill, Clendenen said, particularly as detention and retention ponds are dug in newer housing subdivisions.

Kennedy Cain, assistant head guard, responded when told Tuesday was World Drowning Prevention Day.

“Our lifeguards are here to help. We teach swim lessons to help prevent people from drowning,” Cain said Tuesday. “Swim lessons are two weeks long. They cost $35. There are 10 to 12 instructors [and] six different classes.”

She finds it “heartbreaking” when she hears of a child drowning, “knowing that someone passed away from not being able to swim correctly or a complication that happens.”