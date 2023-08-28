FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne families will soon be able to walk alongside the biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs as Jurassic Quest® returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event gives families the opportunity to walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that existed and once ruled the earth.

New to the 2023 season Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities along with more educational opportunities. Jurassic Quest has expanded its herd to include the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus, along with expanding its excavation activities to encourage budding paleontologists.

Jurassic Quest will return for one weekend only November 24 through the 26. Tickets for the event can be purchased online to gain access on a desired date or can be purchased day of the event.

For a more detailed description of the event including exact rides and activities head to Jurassic Quest’s website.