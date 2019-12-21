Junk Ditch Brewing Company ready for holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The team that brought you Affine Food Truck and GK Baked Goods has brought those creations to a brick and mortar store in downtown Fort Wayne. Junk Ditch Brewing Company opened its doors in 2015.

Junk Ditch says they bring craft beer and creative food to the west end of Main Street. The brewing company is located inside the old Korte Paper Company warehouse. They pride themselves with an “everything from scratch” philosophy.

Beyond the food, is of course the drinks. Junk Ditch features a variety of craft beers from cream ales to double IPAs. They even offer homemade kombucha, a fermented tea drink.

Junk Ditch says it is also the perfect spot to stop by for last minute gifts. They offer a variety of beverages to-go.

