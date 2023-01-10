FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Spacemen, a junior hockey team, plan to host hockey games and an auction to support former police Detective Donald Kidd, who died unexpectedly in September 2022.

In honor of Kidd, the players will wear special jerseys dedicated to Kidd, which will later be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the Don Kidd Spacemen Fund to help offset costs for future Spacemen players.

The two games will be held on Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m. and Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sportsone Parkview Icehouse.

Tickets for each game are $10 at the door.

Kidd served as a billet dad with the Spacemen, meaning his family hosted players from the team while they were in Fort Wayne, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The Jan. 14 game will focus on police and National Guard appreciation.