FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field is opening its doors for a Wine and Beer Festival all to support helping local children. It’s being hosted by Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

Lena Yarian with the organization stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana’s Wine and Beer Festival is on Friday, July 28 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Parkview Field. Premium and VIP admission is available which will get you into the festival an hour earlier. Prices range from $45 to $100. Proceeds will help area children through Junior Achievement. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.