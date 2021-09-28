Junior Achievement honors area leaders at Business and Education Leadership celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Achievement recognized area leaders Tuesday who make the community better at the Business and Education Leadership celebration Tuesday.

Former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson was awarded the inaugural JA IMPACT Award for her contributions to education, business and community throughout her years of service.

Junior Achievement teaches Pre-K through 12th grade students work-readiness and financial literacy skills to help them reach their full potential.

“We want them to continue helping the young students in our community to help them be financially free, to be able to make those decisions and support them. We’ve had student entrepreneurs here today that have shared their products. We want them to be able to know they can be whatever they want to be. We want students in our communities to know they can do anything they want to do when they grow up,” said Heather Bontemp, development manager for Junior Achievement.

Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame inductees included Jerry Henry of Midwest Pipe And Steel and Don Steininger of Steininger Development.