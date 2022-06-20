FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Juneteenth has passed, but learning never stops at the Allen County Public Library. There’s a new exhibit to celebrate the federal holiday.

ACPL has unveiled a new abolitionist exhibit at the main branch’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research. The exhibit shows what people did to free enslaved people.

While visiting, you’ll see photographs of people like Frederick Douglas, original manuscripts, a copy of Uncle Tom’s cabin, and more.

The Rolland Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The exhibit it free to attend.