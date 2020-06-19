Juneteenth celebrations around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Juneteenth was celebrated at various events around the city of Fort Wayne Friday.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the freedom of slaves in the United States.

An afternoon Juneteenth celebration took place at Foster Park Friday afternoon. Events included music, art displays, food trucks, and bounce houses for children.

After the event wraps up, participants will march north to the Health Hut Wellness Center on Fairfield Avenue.

The celebration is scheduled to continue there until 8:30 p.m.

Foster Park Juneteenth celebration event organizer, Jerrell Holman, said Juneteenth was all about freedom.

“Freedom. Our Independence Day. You know, we know that there is a lot of things that tell us or let us know that we don’t have the true liberty that we thought we had. But this is just a stepping stone or something that we can recognize or actually we have on the scoreboard, like this is our point right now. So that’s what Juneteenth is to me,” said Holman.

A separate Juneteenth celebration was hosted by Keller Williams Realty in the courtyard behind their building on Calhoun Street. The event featured live music and free food.