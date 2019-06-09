Juneteenth celebration returns for 15th year

Performances, youth activities, basketball, free food and more are all a part of Juneteenth. The annual community event returns to Weisser Park Youth Center on Saturday, June 15th.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration recognizing the ending of enslavement in the United States. It began in Galveston, Texas in 1865 on June 19th. The celebration recognizes African American freedom, and emphasizes education and achievement.

The 15th annual Weisser Park Youth Center Juneteenth Celebration runs from 2-6 p.m. Weisser Park is located at 802 Eckart Street in Fort Wayne.

From 4-6 p.m. will be a R&B concert. Throughout the day will be poetry, dance, song, and drumming performances.

For youth, there will be African American biographies to learn, storytelling, games, prizes and inflatables.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place.

Food and merchandise will be available for purchase; however, the event itself is free.

Free haircuts, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available.

