June trail use up 18% from 2020

A stretch of the Pufferbelly Trail south of Till Road is shown Nov. 11, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced that trail usage in June was 18% higher than in previous years at 89,712 users. Last year the count reached 75,708 users in June.

The Rivergreenway gained momentum in June as well with 13,610 users. This is on par with the popular Pufferbelly Trail by Fox Orchard Run, the city said.

In April, the trail usage was down due to the late season snow as well as flooding in early and mid-May.

One way residents can hit the trials is during Trek the Trails bike rides on Tuesday evenings. The event averages 95 participants each week. The city asks that riders arrive at 6 p.m. with the trek beginning at 6:10 p.m. Participants should wear helmets and bring along water for the ride.

Upcoming Trek the Trail information:

July 13: Eight miles at Towles Intermediate School parking lot, 420 E. Paulding Rd.

July 20: Eight miles at Swinney Park West Trailhead, parking lot by the old swimming pool, near 2200 W. Jefferson Blvd.

July 27: Eight miles at Turnstone, facility in the Lot C on north side of building, adjacent to Livingston Ave, 3220 N. Clinton St.

August 3: Eight miles at Parkview YMCA Trailhead, back of Parkview YMCA parking lot behind the playground at 10001 Dawson’s Creek Blvd.

More information about Trek the Trail rides and upcoming dates, click here.