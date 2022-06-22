FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a Mayoral reading of a proclamation naming June 22 “Bill Blass” day in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

The event took place outside the Fort Wayne Museum of Art as part of an opening celebration which takes place over the next 100 days–celebrating Bill Blass’s 100th birthday, June 22, 1922.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Fort Wayne History Center, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum and many other organizations are cooperatively participating in this long overdue recognition.

Multiple events over 3 months will honor Blass’s birthday, war hero status, revolutionary fashion design, entrepreneurship, and inspiration to our community. Bill Blass was born and raised in Fort Wayne.