Jump Start allows kids to learn about home building with Habitat for Humanity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students participating in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Jump Start program will have the opportunity to learn about home building.

Habitat for Humanity will visit students in kindergarten through fifth grade this summer at Blackhawk and Memorial Park Middle School to teach them about their mission and nonprofits.

“I mean the ultimate goal is that they go on to be active and successful members of the community as adults but even in the interim. There’s a lot of ways that kids can contribute to their communities with a lot of different nonprofits and really just being a good classmate and friend,” said Michael Kuhn, family and brand advocate for Habitat for Humanity. “So really those ideas started at a young age, so we really hope they walk out of today really just being better people.”

