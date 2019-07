FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual fireworks display over downtown Fort Wayne is set for this evening.

Parkview Health and the Fort Wayne TinCaps have partnered with the City of Fort Wayne to make this years display possible.

The show is set to begin at 10 PM or immediately after the end of tonight’s Fort Wayne TinCaps game.

Fireworks will be launched from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center and will be view-able for many miles around downtown.